'Voter Adhikar Yatra will meet the same fate as Bharat Jodo Yatra': Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Ghaziabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the head of Kalki Dham, has come heavily down on the ongoing ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ being led by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Bihar. Speaking to IANS, he remarked that the yatra lacks “soul, emotion, and impact.”

“This yatra has no spirit,” he said. “A real yatra is not just about walking on foot, travelling by car, or riding in a vehicle. A yatra must have feeling, conviction, and influence — all of which are missing in this case. This seems like an attempt just to gather crowds.”

Comparing it to historic and transformative journeys of the past, he said, “The yatras of great souls like Jayaprakash Narayan, Chandrashekhar, Swami Vivekananda, Vinoba Bhave, and Mahatma Gandhi had a profound impact on the common people of India. But this Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar is soulless — it’s only a body, without spirit.”

Acharya Pramod Krishnam further stated that this yatra would meet the same fate as the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. “That yatra was carried out by taking along those very people who are known for dividing India. The Bihar yatra is headed the same way,” he said.

Commenting on the opposition’s plans for a Prime Ministerial candidate, he asserted, “The Prime Minister's post is not vacant until 2029. Prime Minister Modi currently holds that position. The Leftists who walk alongside Rahul Gandhi show him dreams like ‘Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne’ (unrealistic fantasies). Just making statements against PM Modi doesn't qualify as politics.”

He slammed the opposition for their remarks against the Election Commission, saying, “If the Election Commission is a thief, then the opposition MPs should first resign from the Lok Sabha, since they’ve been elected through certificates issued by the same Commission. If it’s corrupt, how did Rahul Gandhi win from Wayanad and Rae Bareli?”

Concluding his remarks, he said, “The opposition doesn’t even know what it wants to do. They made the same mistake in 2014, 2019, and 2024. The public understands everything.”

