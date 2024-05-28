Vlahovic & Mitrovic headline in 26-member Serbian squad for Euro 2024

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Serbia have announced a 26-member squad that will represent the country at their first European Championship since 2000 when Serbia and Montenegro competed as FR Yugoslavia.

Serbia narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2020 Euros after losing out against Scotland on penalties.

The squad possesses some serious firepower in the frontline as they have former Fulham player Aleksandar Mitrovic, former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Dorde Petrovic also made the squad in what has been a breakout season for him at Chelsea.

Sasa Lukic, Sergej Milenkovic-Savic & Dusan Tadic have been trusted to handle the midfield of the team.

Serbia squad:

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinkovic Savic (Torino), Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea) and Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca)

Defenders: Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Uros Spajic (Red Star Belgrade) and Nemanja Stojic (TSC Backa Topola)

Midfielders: Sasa Lukic (Fulham), Nemanja Gudelj (Seviila)Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Torino), Srdan Mijailovic (Red Star Belgrade), Sergej Milenkovic-Savic (Al-Hilal), Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce), Lazar Samardzic (Udinese), Vejko Birmancevic (Sparta Prague), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos) and Mijat Gacinovic (AEK Athens)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Luka Jovic (AC Milan) and Petar Ratkov (RB Salzburg)

