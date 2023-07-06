Vivek Agnihotri: Promoting 'nonsense' cinema' is considered a bigger talent

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihtori, who is currently busy with his upcoming film 'The Vaccine War', has talked about how glamourising extreme violence in films and promoting "nonsense" cinema is considered a bigger talent now.

Vivek took to Twitter and in a thread message wrote: "People aren't born violent. Your children's minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is Creative Consciousness."

He then talked about "glamourising extreme violence".

"Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent," he added.

'The Vaccine War', starring Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Raima Sen and produced by Pallavi Joshi, is scheduled to release during Dussehra.

