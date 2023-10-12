Vikas Bahl reveals where 'Ganapath' action scenes were shot

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Ahead of the release of the Tiger Shroff-starred sci-fi-action film 'Ganapath: A Hero is born', director Vikas Bahl has revealed that a majority of the action scenes were shot in Ladakh, and it was very challenging due to the harsh weather conditions, and low oxygen.

Elaborating, the director said: "While there have been a lot of films that have shot action in Ladakh before, we got really lucky as we shot on a completely new terrain. It was an abandoned town above Lamayuru where most sequences were shot. So yes, the weather conditions were unfriendly and erratic, with constant dips in oxygen levels."

He added that the actors worked very hard for the scenes.

"But Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman sir really practiced hard on days off as well as in between action scenes, in spite of the challenging weather conditions and low oxygen levels," he said.

Set in a dystopian future where a chosen one would free the oppressed from the villains, while the set designs and VFX are top notch, the movie's highlight is said to be its action which the makers wanted to keep to international standards.

Bahl added: "Our base was far from the actual shoot locations, but the entire crew was very supportive and hands-on, as it was not easy shifting equipment, costumes, props, etc. from one terrain to another. So yes, we did manage to pull off a really difficult shoot well because we had a great team."

Concluding his statement, he said: "Also, I would like to give a big thanks and special mention to the locals who not only helped us acclimatise and adapt to the tough weather conditions but helped us every step of the way to complete an otherwise gruelling shoot schedule."

A visual and theatrical spectacle with a compelling storyline, the movie stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl and will hit theatres worldwide on October 20, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

