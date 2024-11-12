Vice President to attend Janjati Gaurav Mahotsav in Udaipur on Nov 16

Udaipur, Nov 12 (IANS) Performances by tribal artists would mark the Janjati Gaurav Mahotsav programme to be attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Udaipur on November 16 as part of celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda, an official said.

Vice President Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at the programme being organised by Rajasthan government’s Tribal Area Development Department in coordination with the District Administration and Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, an official said on Tuesday.

Tribal artists, artisans and entrepreneurs are expected to participate in the festival, being organised to celebrate the achievements of the Janjati community.

To review the preparations of the November 16 programme, a meeting was held in the Divisional Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner and TAD Commissioner Pragya Kewalramani, an official said.

In the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Kewalramani discussed the arrangements at the venue, barricade, protocol, deployment of volunteers and inquired about the preparations made so far from the concerned departmental officers.

DC Kewalramani also gave necessary directions to make the Janjati Gaurav Mahotsav, being organised for the first time, a success, the official said.

The official directed to ensure all arrangements for the programme were completed on time under the prescribed protocol in view of the visit of the Vice President.

Additional Divisional Commissioner Chogaram Dewasi, ADM City Vaar Singh, Additional Commissioner TAD Geeteshshree Malviya, District Council CEO Hemendra Nagar and officials of various departments were present in the meeting.

The Central government has declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, to make the coming generations aware about the tribals’ sacrifices for the country

Birsa Muda, who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities, fought bravely against the country against the exploitative system of the British colonial system and spearheaded a movement against British oppression giving a call for ‘Ulgulan’ (revolution).

