VHP's Alok Kumar calls Nagpur violence 'Muslim-led riot', says against 'any glorification' of Aurangzeb

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar on Wednesday condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, asserting that it was not a Hindu-Muslim dispute but a "Muslim-led riot."

The violence erupted on Monday during a protest that turned into a riot, with mobs hurling stones, throwing petrol bombs at police, and attacking officers with axes and iron rods.

The rioters also allegedly attempted to molest female police personnel. The Maharashtra government has stated that the incident was "pre-planned" to disrupt peace and spread communal tension.

Speaking to IANS, Alok Kumar emphasised that the violence was orchestrated, stating, "The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have confirmed that the riot was pre-planned. Where did so many petrol bombs come from? How did people from outside Nagpur participate? This was a deliberate attempt to spread violence."

He dismissed allegations against the VHP and Bajrang Dal, saying, "A false rumour was spread that a religious book was insulted. We categorically deny this. We, the VHP and Bajrang Dal, can never do such a thing. This is a conspiracy to create unrest... we demand a thorough investigation."

Kumar also reiterated the VHP's stance against the glorification of Aurangzeb, stating, "Aurangzeb cannot be an ideal for any part of Indian society. He imprisoned his own father, killed his brother, destroyed Hindu temples, and forcibly converted people. We oppose any attempt to glorify him."

He further added, "We will continue our movement within constitutional limits to ensure that Indian society upholds the values of Ram and Krishna, not Aurangzeb."

The police have arrested Faheem Khan, city president of the Minority Democratic Party, identifying him as the mastermind behind the communal violence. He was produced in court and remanded to police custody until March 21.

According to the FIR, Faheem Khan, 38, allegedly instigated the mob, mobilising 30-40 people at 11 a.m. ahead of the Bajrang Dal and VHP protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. He allegedly told protesters that "the police belong to the Hindu community and will not help them," inciting violence.

Police have registered an FIR against 51 people involved in the riots, with multiple arrests expected in the coming days.

