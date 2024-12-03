Venkat Sundaram elected unopposed as ICA president

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (IANS) Venkat Sundaram has been unanimously elected as the president of the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA). Sundaram, a former Delhi cricketer and seasoned cricket administrator, succeeds the late Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away in July 2024, leaving the position vacant.

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (IANS) Venkat Sundaram has been unanimously elected as the president of the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA). Sundaram, a former Delhi cricketer and seasoned cricket administrator, succeeds the late Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away in July 2024, leaving the position vacant.

The ICA, formed to represent the interests of India’s cricketers, had been without a president since Gaekwad’s passing on July 31.

Sundaram’s election was confirmed on November 30, and his term as president will continue until the next General Election of ICA office-bearers in 2025, which will be conducted under the supervision of the BCCI electoral officer.

With an extensive cricketing background, Sundaram represented Delhi in 81 first-class and 14 List-A matches during his career. Beyond his playing days, he contributed significantly to Indian cricket in administrative roles.

Sundaram served as the manager of the Indian cricket team during its tour of Sri Lanka in 1998, providing vital leadership off the field. Later, as the BCCI’s chief curator, he chaired the grounds and wickets committee from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2008 to 2010.

