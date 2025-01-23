Varanasi launches 'Maha Kumbh Pathshala' in primary schools, awaring children with spiritual legacy

Varanasi, Jan 23 (IANS) In an innovative move, the Varanasi administration has introduced the Maha Kumbh Pathshala initiative, aiming to educate young minds about the historical and religious significance of the Kumbh Melas. As part of this initiative, primary school students in Varanasi have been provided with a 10-page booklet detailing the importance of various Kumbhs held across India, including the Maha Kumbh.

Each day, children will have a dedicated 30-minute class to delve deeper into the religious importance of the Kumbh, helping them understand its cultural and spiritual relevance. The children are also encouraged to read the booklet at home and share the knowledge with their families, creating a ripple effect of awareness.

Speaking to IANS, Sneha, a student, shared her excitement about the new learning experience: "Today in class, we learned about the Maha Kumbh, and our teacher gave us a booklet to read at home for 30 minutes every day. We were taught how the Maha Kumbh, Ardh Kumbh, and Purna Kumbh Melas are celebrated, and what makes each of them special."

Shivam, another student, elaborated on the story behind the Kumbh: "We learned that the Maha Kumbh has a very old origin. It all started with a war between the gods and demons. The gods were losing, so Lord Vishnu suggested they churn the ocean. Many treasures emerged, including the Amrit Kalash, and as Lord Vishnu instructed Garuda to carry it, some drops of Amrit fell at four places—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. That’s where the Kumbh Melas began!"

Himanshu Nagpal, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Varanasi, explained the purpose of the initiative: "We've prepared a comprehensive booklet on the Maha Kumbh, covering its history, present-day facilities, infrastructure, and geographical significance. This knowledge will be shared in schools for three weeks, with 10-15 minute sessions each day, ensuring that every child, except for board exam students, gains a solid understanding of this grand spiritual event."

He added, "The Kumbh Mela is the largest pilgrimage in the world, and it's crucial that children from all over the country are educated about it. Varanasi, being the spiritual heart of the world, must ensure its children are well-informed about such a monumental event. The ultimate goal is to empower children with knowledge about the Kumbh, and motivate them to spread this information to their families and communities."

As part of this initiative, children who demonstrate exceptional understanding will be awarded certificates, reinforcing the importance of this cultural education. Through this program, Varanasi aims to foster a generation that is not only spiritually aware but also deeply connected to the rich traditions of India.

