Pakistani nationals must leave Bihar: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, April 26 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday that strict action would be taken to expel Pakistani citizens following the Union government’s directives.

“After the visa is cancelled, not a single Pakistani will stay in Bihar. The Government of India’s orders following the Pahalgam terror attack will be strictly implemented,” he said.

He emphasised that Pakistani nationals living in Bihar have been identified and warned: “They have been asked to leave India within 48 hours, and the deadline ends tomorrow, April 27. If needed, they will be deported. After the visa cancellation, there is no way for any Pakistani to remain here. Strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply.”

According to the district administration of Patna, 27 Pakistani nationals are currently in Bihar. They have been served notice to leave the country by April 27.

Choudhary called the Pahalgam terror attack ‘an attack on India’ and said the country stands united in grief and anger, cautioning political leaders not to politicise the issue.

Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve, he added: "When Prime Minister Modi has taken a strong pledge from Bihar to eradicate the masterminds of anti-national elements, the state will stand with him at every step."

He added: "If Pakistan, instead of accepting its nefarious involvement in the Pahalgam incident, has cancelled the Shimla Agreement and taken a confrontational stance, it is good. Now India will take its revenge by entering their borders."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.