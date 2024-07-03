Vaani Kapoor to share screen space with Fawad Khan in romantic comedy to be shot in UK

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Pakistani star Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming romantic-comedy film directed by Aarti Bagdi.

The yet-untitled international project, a Hindi language film, will be entirely shot in the UK.

“Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity among South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel cinematic universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps, and everyone is tight-lipped about it," shared a trade source.

“The producers will announce this project just before it starts its filming schedule in the UK,” informs a trade source.

This project marks Eastwood Studios’ first international collaboration.

The romantic comedy film tells the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other, unintentionally falling in love.

“Vaani Kapoor has been a part of big films, and she was the perfect choice for this project, given how she has protected herself from being overexposed,” the source said.

“The makers wanted an incredibly fresh cast where Fawad falls in love with a gorgeous Indian girl and Vaani fits right in,” informed the source.

The project is set to go on floors in September this year and will wrap by November.

Vaani's upcoming projects include 'Badtameez Gill', produced by Nickky Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani, and Akshad Ghone. She also has 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Raid 2' in the pipeline.

Talking about Fawad, his upcoming work includes 'Barzakh' with Sanam Saeed. The trailer was launched recently and showcased a tale of love, loss, and the afterlife

The film is directed by Asim Abbasi, known for directing Zindagi’s first Pakistani original 'Churails' and the feature film 'Cake', which was Pakistan’s entry for the 2019 Oscars.

