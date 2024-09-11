US maintains 'unfriendly attitude' towards Russia: Kremlin

Moscow, Sep 11 (IANS) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday slammed the United States for continuing its "unfriendly attitude" towards Moscow and using Russian President Vladimir Putin's name "as a tool in the domestic political struggle" during the ongoing Presidential election campaign in the country.

Addressing media in the Russian capital a few hours after the conclusion of the much-anticipated US presidential debate between Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the Russian Presidential spokesperson highlighted the seemingly not much difference amongst the major US political parties with regard to Washington's current stance on Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to follow the debate live as it was nighttime here. However, in the morning, we reviewed news reports and saw various statements made during the debate. The position remains quite clear: the US, irrespective of the candidate's party, continues to maintain an unfriendly attitude towards Russia," said Peskov.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's name was frequently invoked by both US Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump in their exchanges during the debate "as a tool in the domestic political struggle in the United States".

Peskov hoped that the American candidates would refrain from using Putin as a tool in their campaigns, reported Russian daily Izvestia.

He also mentioned that it is ultimately up to the American voters to assess the content and speeches of the candidates, stressing that "Russia has its own concerns, achievements and problems".

In addition, Peskov addressed Republican candidate Trump's claim that President Joe Biden could resolve the Ukraine conflict with a "direct call" to Putin.

The Kremlin spokesperson dismissed the notion, saying, "Such a call could not resolve the conflict. The end to the conflict is contingent on the US abandoning its policy of using Ukraine as a tool to suppress Russia".

Peskov reiterated Russia's longstanding stand that the US and European Union have "direct involvement" in the Ukraine conflict. He warned that if the US provides Ukraine with long-range missiles, Russia will "respond accordingly".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.