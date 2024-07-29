US in 'continuous discussions' with Israel, Lebanon after rocket attack

Washington, July 29 (IANS) The US has said that it has been in "continuous discussions" with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts since the horrific rocket attack that on Saturday killed at least 12 children playing soccer in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

US National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson in a statement on Sunday said that the rocket used in the attack belonged to Lebanese Hezbollah and was "launched from an area they control". Hezbollah, however, has denied responsibility.

Watson further said that the attack should be universally condemned.

"Hezbollah started firing on Israel on October 8 (2023), claiming solidarity with Hamas, another Iranian-backed terrorist group. Our support for Israel's security is ironclad and unwavering against all Iran-backed threats, including Hezbollah," she added.

Watson said that the US is "also working on a diplomatic solution along the Blue Line that will end all attacks once and for all, and allow citizens on both sides of the border to safely return to their homes".

