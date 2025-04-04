Unseasonal rains again damage agriculture crops in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 4 (IANS) Unseasonal rains and thunderstorms damaged crops in several districts of Telangana, officials said on Friday.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has directed officials to visit the fields and submit reports on the damage caused by rains.

He also asked the marketing department to take all necessary steps to protect the produce brought by farmers for sale to the market yards.

The officials were also asked to immediately shift the procured stocks to the warehouses.

Thunderstorm, hailstorm and gusty winds wreaked havoc in several districts in north, south and central Telangana on Thursday. Five people lost their lives in separate incidents.

Rains, accompanied by gusty winds and lightening, which began Thursday afternoon, continued till night, affecting normal life in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

The heavy downpour inundated low-lying areas and roads, disrupting vehicular traffic. Gusty winds uprooted trees at several places in the city.

Two agricultural laborers died of lightning in the Nagarkurnool district. Two deaths due to lightning were reported from the Jogulamba Gadwal district. A person was killed in a wall collapse in Siddipet district.

Water entered houses in low-lying areas in Mahabubabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Strong winds blew off thatched and tin roofs.

The standing crop of maize suffered extensive damage in parts of the Mahabubabad district. Affected farmers have demanded that the state government help them.

Mango crop suffered extensive damage in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak and Sangareddy districts.

Thunderstorm damaged paddy crops in several parts of Nizamabad district. The crops were also damaged in Mulugu, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Adilabad, and Mancherial districts.

This is the second time in less than a month that unseasonal rains have damaged crops in the state.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s heavy rains triggered floods in the Musi River in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The water was flowing over the low-level bridge near Bheemalingam. Locals have been demanding the construction of a high-level bridge across the river.

The floods affected the movement of vehicles and people to Sangam village in Valigonda mandal and Bollepalle in Bhuvanagiri mandal.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Hyderabad.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in the Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Janagaon, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Friday.

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall 2 to 3 degrees, thereafter gradually rise by 2 to 3 degrees during the next three days.

