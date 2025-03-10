Unilever CEO bullish on India’s growth, bets big on quick commerce

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) FMCG major Unilever's newly-appointed CEO, Fernando Fernandez, has expressed strong confidence in India’s growth potential and evolving consumer preferences.

Speaking at a fireside chat with Barclays' Head of Staples Equity Research, Wareen Ackerman, Fernandez highlighted India as the company’s second-largest market and a key driver of future growth.

He believes India's economic environment will see significant improvement in the second half of 2025.

“I am optimistic that India's economic environment will improve -- specifically, within the second half of the year, there are anticipated significant shifts in India's distribution channels,” Fernandez said.

He highlighted three key factors driving this positive outlook -- India’s growing affluent consumer base, shifting consumption patterns, and the rapid rise of quick commerce.

Fernandez expects quick commerce, which currently accounts for just 2 per cent of Unilever’s sales in India, to expand to 15 per cent over the next three years.

He believes this emerging trend will play a crucial role in shaping India's retail sector and boost Unilever’s presence in the market.

Unilever’s recent acquisition of Indian beauty brand Minimalist also reflects Fernandez’s strategic focus on expanding the company's beauty segment in India.

Rather than making adjustments to its existing portfolio, he sees the acquisition as a way to accelerate growth in the beauty and personal care space.

“The acquisition of Minimalist is an indication of what we will do in India to really move our portfolio forward faster,” Fernandez stated.

He added that the desire has been a very important word or mantra in my time with the beauty and wellbeing business.

“I believe desire can be applied to every other business group within the company. The consumer now is far more discerning and demanding,” he said.

A major shift in Unilever’s approach under Fernandez is its emphasis on "social-first" marketing.

His goal is to establish a vast influencer network across India, ensuring that each zip code has at least one influencer promoting Unilever’s products.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.