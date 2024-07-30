Ukraine's energy sector stabilizes: PM Denys Shmyhal

Kyiv, July 30 (IANS) The situation in Ukraine's energy sector has stabilized after massive power outages, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday.

"The situation in the energy sector has stabilized due to the early completion of repairs at two nuclear power units and a drop in air temperature," Shmyhal was cited as saying by the government press service.

The Ukrainian government has launched programs to support the development of distributed power generation and canceled import duties and value-added tax for energy equipment, such as power generators, inverters, batteries, and charging stations, Shmyhal said.

However, Ukraine's power sector is still experiencing a drop in capacity, and the efforts to prepare the energy system for winter continue, Shmyhal added.

In recent months, Ukraine's energy system has lost about 9 GW of its capacity due to Russian attacks, according to state-run energy company Ukrenergo, Xinhua news agency reported.

In March, the Ukrainian government introduced nationwide power supply restrictions, which applied to industrial and household consumers.

