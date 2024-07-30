Bihar BJP chief claims Oppn doing politics over train accidents

Patna, July 30 (IANS) After Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad expressed his concern over the frequent train accidents in the country, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday criticised opposition party leaders for politicising the issue.

Bihar BJP President Jaiswal accused the opposition parties of indulging in "cheap politics" and running political agendas over the train accidents, suggesting that they lack genuine issues to address.

He assured that inquiries would be conducted to determine the causes of the accidents.

"The concerned department would investigate why these incidents have been occurring over the past month-and-a- half, including on the day of the Budget. The Opposition leaders are doing cheap politics over the accidents. They do not have any issues and hence are running political shops over train accidents," the State BJP President said.

"The inquiry will take place to find out why and how the accidents are taking place. I condemned the Opposition's actions. The people of the country would not forgive them for allegedly exploiting the tragedies for political gain. Seeking power should not involve such low tactics," he added.

This statement by the State BJP President came after Lalu Prasad expressed concern over the frequent train accidents on Tuesday.

Sharing a post on his official X account, Lalu Prasad said: "Seven train accidents had occurred within 13 days in the country. Regular train accidents are a matter of great concern. The government is not even taking basic steps to ensure safety in trains."

"Indian Railways has become so unsafe that before boarding the trains, passengers pray that this journey should not be their last journey. Railway coaches have become like moving coffins," he added.

The collision between the Howrah-Mumbai Mail (12810) and a goods train at Barabamboo railway station in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur division on Tuesday morning led to the deaths of two passengers and injuries to more than 20 others.

The accident, which occurred around 3:45 a.m., resulted in the derailment of around 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail. The injured were promptly rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.