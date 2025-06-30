Ukraine aligns with EU sanctions against Iran, says Zelensky

Kyiv, June 30 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday announced that Ukraine is aligning with the European Union's sanctions package targeting the Iranian administration, describing them as "the most brutal regimes in the world."

"Our institutions are working on the synchronisation of European and Ukrainian sanctions. We are also fully aligning the European sanctions package targeting the regime in Iran, which includes numerous individuals, companies, and entities not only involved in military production and external terror schemes against neighbouring countries in the region but also in internal repression within Iran itself," he said in a video statement posted on X on Monday.

"It is one of the most brutal regimes in the world. No surprise that Putin found common ground with it," he added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He further asserted that global sanctions against Russia must be treated as a top priority, calling them a vital tool to limit Moscow's strategic capabilities and undermine its ability to continue the war against Ukraine.

Zelensky also mentioned that he signed a decree enacting the decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council on withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention -- the convention banning anti-personnel mines.

"Russia has never been a party to this convention and uses anti-personnel mines with extreme cynicism. And not just now, in its war against Ukraine -- this has long been a trademark of Russian killers: to destroy life by every means available," the Ukrainian President said.

"They use chemical and ballistic weapons, including medium-range missiles, and various types of mines, including anti-personnel ones. Unfortunately, that is the reality," he added.

He stressed that Ukraine is aware of the complexities involved in withdrawing from such a convention, especially during wartime.

"But we are taking this political step and sending a signal by it to all our partners -- this is where attention must be focused. This concerns all countries along Russia's borders. It is anti-personnel mines that very often have no alternative as a tool for defence," Zelensky added.

