UK PM unveils 'plan for change' amid popularity challenge

London, Dec 5 (IANS) United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled "a plan for change" on Thursday as his Labour government seeks to regain public trust amid declining approval ratings.

Delivering a major speech in Buckinghamshire, Starmer outlined six "milestones" the government aims to achieve, including building 1.5 million homes, revitalizing the National Health Service (NHS), and delivering clean energy by 2030.

Starmer pledged to raise living standards "in every region of the country," emphasising the goal of achieving the "highest sustained growth in the G7, so working people have more money in their pocket."

On public safety, he promised to make streets safer by deploying "more police on the beat" and tackling anti-social behavior in every community. He also committed to improving early childhood education, aiming for a record 75 percent of five-year-olds in England to be "ready to learn" when starting school.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Starmer described the government's task as an "almighty challenge" to meet these milestones before the next election, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We're starting from ground zero," he said, referring to the hurdles inherited from previous administrations.

The Prime Minister admitted to "choppy days" in his first months in office since taking over in July. Public dissatisfaction remains high, with a new Ipsos poll showing 53 per cent of people were disappointed with Labour's performance in government, while only 19 per cent expressed satisfaction.

One of the government's most controversial measures has been the reduction of winter fuel payments, a move intended to address undisclosed overspending by the previous Conservative government. Starmer also faced scrutiny over donations earlier this year, leading him to return over 6,000 pounds (7,632 US dollars) in gifts and hospitality, including Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Labour's October budget, which proposed raising taxes by 40 billion pounds (51.9 billion US dollars) annually, sparked backlash from the business community. Critics argue that the tax increases could undermine economic growth.

The UK economy grew by just 0.1 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024, down from 0.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter, according to official data.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently revised its 2025 UK growth forecast upward from 1.2 per cent to 1.7 per cent, citing increased government spending. However, the OECD warned that the growth could lead to higher inflation and may be counterbalanced by elevated taxes.

Other institutions remain less optimistic. Goldman Sachs forecasts UK GDP growth of only 1.2 per cent in 2025, falling short of both the OECD's and the Bank of England's projections.

Martin Farr, an expert in Contemporary British History at Newcastle University, told Xinhua that Labour inherited a challenging economic situation requiring tough decisions. However, the ultimate test of its governance will be whether it can deliver tangible improvements to citizens' lives.

"What matters in four and a half years' time is whether people feel the NHS is in a better place and whether their lives have improved compared to now. That will be the measure," Farr said.

