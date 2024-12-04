UK, Germany to be partners in MP Global Investors Summit: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bhopal, Dec 4 (IANS) The UK and Germany -- the two countries Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited in November -- will be partners in the Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit, state Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

The Minister said a proposal for the same was brought before the cabinet chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, which has been approved unanimously by the council of ministers.

He said both countries have agreed to participate as partners in the 'MP Global Investors Summit', which will take place in Bhopal in February 2025. It will be the first Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, the minister said.

During the cabinet meeting, the ministers also congratulated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for his successful visit to UK and Germany.

"CM Mohan Yadav has received an overwhelming response from both countries. Both the countries have agreed to participate in MP Global Investors Summit in Feb 2025," Vijayvargiya said.

He further informed that Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 78,000 crore during his six-day tour to the UK and Germany. "If this huge amount is invested, Madhya Pradesh will write a new history of industrial growth in coming years," Vijayvargiya added.

Investment proposals of Rs 59,350 crore and Rs 18,090 crore were received from the UK and Germany, respectively, in the education, health, skill development and technology sectors, the state government has stated earlier.

Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya also informed that the next Regional Industrial Conclave (RIC) will held in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) on December 7, while another will be held later in Shahdol division.

It would be the 6th Regional Industry Conclave (RIC), an initiative to establish industries in Madhya Pradesh. The last conclave was held on October 23 in Rewa and the state government received an investment proposal worth Rs 38,000 crore.

These conclaves are organised in divisional headquarters and were previously held in Jabalpur (Mahakaushal), Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar and Rewa. According to the state government, the objective of the conclave is not only to promote business opportunities but also to further ease the process for investors and entrepreneurs to set up industries in the state.

Under the Business Promotion Centre, representatives of various trade associations and government departments hold detailed discussions on business prospects. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav holds one-to-one interactive sessions with leading industrialists.

