UK: 3 children, man found dead in Surrey house

London, Sep 1 (IANS) Three children and a man have been found dead in a property in Staines-upon-Thames, a town in northwest Surrey, British police have said.

Surrey Police officers were called by South-East Coast Ambulance service to the property at around 1:15 p.m. local time on Saturday, where they found the bodies of three children and a man, Xinhua news agency reported.

Surrey Police said an investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths.

At this stage, police believe it is an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.

Their next of kin are aware and will be supported by specialist officers, the police said.

