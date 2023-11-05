Two held after chase of 40 km along Pakistan border in Punjab, 2 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) Punjab Police nabbed two drug smugglers after a hot chase of 40 km along the India-Pakistan border and recovered 2 kg heroin from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Arshdeep Singh and Rajpreet Singh, both residents of Ferozepur.

Apart from recovering heroin, the police have seized the SUV in which they were travelling.

DGP Yadav said based on secret inputs about the smuggling of heroin, Tarn Taran Police started chasing the vehicle near Bhikhiwind and the entire district police immediately sprung into action and sealed off all exit points of the district with special checkpoints.

"The hot pursuit spanning 40km from Bhikhiwind to Chohla Sahib finally ended when smugglers couldn't cross a checkpoint laid in Chohla Sahib and apprehended," he said, while adding one of the accused got his ankle injured while attempting to jump out of a moving car to escape.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran Ashwani Kapur said further investigations are on to find out more people involved in this module and more arrests are expected in coming days.

