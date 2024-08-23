Two foreigners prosecuted in Brunei for smuggling, passport offences

Bandar Seri Begawan, Aug 23 (IANS) Two foreign nationals have been prosecuted by Brunei's Immigration and National Registration Department for engaging in people smuggling activities or failing to present their passports, local media reported on Friday.

A 45-year-old Indonesian woman was sentenced to three years in prison in lieu of failure to pay a 6,000 Brunei dollar ($4,580) fine, for being involved in people smuggling activities, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the local daily Borneo Bulletin.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old Indonesian woman was sentenced to three months in prison in lieu of failure to pay a 2,500 Brunei dollar ($1,908) fine, for failing to report and present her passport to the immigration officer on duty during immigration inspection, according to the report.

Brunei is an oil-rich Southeast Asian country, with about 340,000 population and high-level social welfare. The country implements strict measures against smuggling, illegal immigration, and overstaying.

