Revu Movie Review

'Revu' is a village-based period action drama directed by Harinath Puli. The film narrates the chequered and tough lives of fishermen in a coastal Andhra village. Led by actors Vamsi Ram Pendyala and Swathi Bheemi Reddy, the film is currently playing in theatres.

Story:

Ankalu (Vamsi Ram Pendyala) and Gangaiah (Ajay) are fishermen who are not exactly on good terms despite their same socio-economic status. Their common rival Nagesu (Yepuri Hari) becomes a bone of contention when he resorts to unthinkable violence in his quest for dominance over the fishermen community. The lives of the Ankalu-Gangaiah duo and that of Samrajyam (Swathi Bheemi Reddy), and Sama Shiva (Sumesh Madhavan), among others, are turned topsy turvy in the process.

Analysis:

The Telugu film industry has been waking up to the reality of caste-based hegemonies and politics of dominance in the rural hinterland. Films like 'Palasa 1978' and even 'Rangasthalam' have toyed with the themes in different ways. Nani's 'Dasara' was also a raw and gritty film. 'Revu', complete with religious symbolism, is a new attempt in this direction.

The film establishes the motives of the good side and bad side in the first half. The background music is utilized to the best possible effect to get things going. The action is revved up by 'Jathara' festivities.

Ego clashes unfold in the backdrop of fish trade in the village. The ownership of an engine boat and the kerfuffle resulting from the urge of a character inform a lot of scenes. The plot acquires heft after the first 40 minutes.

Folk story-telling involving two narrators (one of whom is played by LB Sriram) is a good touch. There is no trace of artificiality anywhere. The romance between Ankalu and his wife is understated. We are told he hasn't watched a movie in years in a cinema. He is apparently unromantic because his life is consumed with drudgery.

The second half turns formulaic, with several scenes falling into the revenge drama zone. The item song in the pre-climax phase should have been avoided. The climax fight is laced with touching emotions.

Performances & Technical Departments:

The film is powered by natural performances. Although the audience are not familiar with any of the actors, they seem to act with their feet to the ground. In terms of how involved they appear, 'Revu' is in the same zone as the recent 'Committee Kurrollu'.

John K Joseph's music is worthy of appreciation. Visakh Muraleedaran's BGM is terrific in some scenes. Shiva Sarvani's editing is well-done with some minor complaints.

Verdict:

'Revu' is an interesting action drama with themes like honour, revenge and braving the hegemony of the dominant persons at its core.

Rating:2.75/5