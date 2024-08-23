Monkeypox scare: K’taka govt convenes meeting, reserves 50 beds in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) In response to growing concerns over the spread of the Monkeypox (Mpox) virus in several countries, Karnataka's Medical Education Minister, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, chaired a high level meeting on Friday.

The meeting at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru was held to evaluate the situation and implement precautionary measures to manage the spread of the virus in the state.

Reassuring the public, Minister Patil emphasised that the state government has proactively taken steps to prevent the spread of Mpox.

"Today, I met with officials from the medical education department to discuss strategies to contain the Mpox virus. There's no need for alarm; we have implemented necessary measures. The Union Health Department has already issued guidelines, and the Centre has provided advisories regarding Mpox,” he informed.

“We have organised testing and screening facilities at the Victoria Hospital and set up isolation beds. Tests will be conducted free of charge," Dr. Patil stated.

He also mentioned that similar arrangements would be extended to other hospitals as the situation evolves.

The government has reserved 50 isolation beds in five ICU units in Victoria Hospital’s H Block for suspected Mpox cases, Dr. Patil said.

Additionally, the hospital’s VRDL lab and Microbiology Department are fully equipped to conduct the necessary tests.

“Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits are also in place to manage potential cases,” Dr. Patil stated.

Although India has not reported any Monkeypox cases yet, hospitals affiliated with BMCRI are on high alert and prepared to handle any developments, he stated.

"The necessary precautionary measures have been taken in accordance with the government's guidelines. Given the widespread discussion about monkeypox, a meeting with officials has been held to take precautionary steps and appropriate instructions have been issued.

“However, no cases of monkeypox have been reported in our state. Therefore, the people of the state should not panic. This is a viral infection. All necessary preparations have been made as a precautionary measure to ensure there are no issues if a case suddenly arises," Dr Patil explained.

“A discussion has also been held with the Health Department regarding this issue. The Union government will provide instructions to the Health Department on conducting screenings at international airports," the minister added.

