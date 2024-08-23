Bihar Police files charge sheet in constable paper leak case

Patna August 23 (IANS) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has submitted a charge sheet in the constable recruitment paper leak case, an official said on Friday.

Nayyer Hasnain Khan, the Additional Director General (ADG) of the EOU, confirmed the development, saying that the charge sheet was filed on Thursday evening.

"We have submitted the charge sheet against the paper leak mastermind, Sanjiv Mukhiya, and others involved in this case. The accused were engaged in organised crime and are serial offenders," Khan said.

The charge sheet names several individuals, including Sanjiv Mukhiya, Dilip Kumar alias Bittu, Abhishek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar, and others.

Abhishek Kumar is identified as the owner of the printing press implicated in the case.

These individuals are accused of orchestrating the leak of the examination paper for constable recruitment, an act that is considered a serious offence involving systematic criminal activities.

The official said that some of the accused in the constable recruitment case were also involved in the NEET question paper leak case and are currently in jail.

The mastermind, Sanjiv Mukhiya, has been absconding since committing the crime.

The constable recruitment examination was held on October 1, 2023, and the question paper was leaked on the same day.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sanjiv Mukhiya and his son Dilip Kumar contacted Abhishek Kumar to obtain the examination papers.

The questioning of the accused revealed that the paper leak was orchestrated through a carefully planned scheme.

The scheme involved intercepting the sealed question papers during their transit from the printing press, scanning them using specialised tools, and providing solved answers to their clients in exchange for hefty sums of money.

The NEET UG paper leak, initially busted by the Patna Police, was later handed over to the EOU and subsequently to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

More than 30 individuals have been arrested in connection with this case so far.

Patna Police officers recovered a burnt photocopy of a question booklet outside the Learn Play School and Hostel in Patna.

It was at this school that more than three dozen students were shown the leaked question papers on May 4, a day before the NEET examination, by members of the Mukhiya gang.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.