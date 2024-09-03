Two drug suppliers carrying 20,000 reward each held in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 3 (IANS) As part of the crackdown against drug trafficking, the Crime Branch of the Gurugram Police arrested two suppliers carrying 20,000 reward each on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Zikrullah Ansari a native of Bihar and Ranjit Singh a native of Munger in Bihar. The duo was nabbed from Bihar and the arrests were made in connection to two different cases.

According to the police, on June 21, the Crime Branch of the Gurugram police nabbed Shabuddin Ansari with 7 kg of cannabis and registered a case against him at the Sushant Lok Police Station Gurugram following his disclosure and case proceedings, the police team nabbed his accomplice Zikrullah Ansari.

Similarly, in another case, the Crime Branch nabbed Pradeep alias Golu a resident of Bijwasan in Delhi and Rahul of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh from CRPF t-point along with 7.5 kg of cannabis on July 30.

A case was then registered against both the accused at the Sector-5 Police Station of Gurugram under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While investigating the matter, the police team nabbed Ranjit Singh from Patna Bihar.

During the investigation, police came to know that both the accused were habitual offenders. Two cases of a similar nature were already registered against Zikrullah here in Gurugram while one case was registered against Ranjit in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police said that the accused used to source the drug at cheap prices from neighbouring districts and would then sell them at higher prices in Delhi and Haryana.

Both accused are in police custody as an investigation is underway. Officials hope to nab more members of the drug syndicates.

A case under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused and further proceedings are underway, police said.

