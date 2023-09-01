Two arrested in Rajasthan for trafficking minor from J'khand

Jaipur, Sep 1 (IANS) Two people have been arrested on the charges of trafficking a minor from Jharkhand to Rajasthan’s Kota district.

The accused kept the minor and her mother locked in a room in Kota for eight days.

The victim somehow informed the Bachpan Bachao Andolan helpline which contacted Cyber Cell in-charge Pratap and Superintendent of Police, Sharad Chaudhary and informed them about the matter.

Choudhary tracked the location of the victims and rescued them from a house in Premnagar Affordable Society in Kota. The owner of the house, identified as Geeta, is mother of an accused in the case, Ravi.

The girl was brought safely to the children's room of Udyog Nagar Police Station where she was counselled.

During counselling, the girl said Rajendra Mandal alias Raju from her neighbouring village came to her house and told her mother that he would get her daughter married in Kota and would give some money in return. When her mother refused, he threatened to kill her and brought both of them forcibly to Kota, the minor added.

In Kota, accused -- Ravi and Lalit -- locked them in a room and tried to sell the minor. When the victim refused, the accused kept them hungry for four days and threatened to kill the mother-daughter duo.

On the complaint of the girl, the police registered a case under trafficking and other sections and arrested Raju and Ravi, while the third accused Lalit is on the run.

Initial investigations found that the trio is involved in human trafficking.

Raju's daughter and son-in-law live in Kota, while Geeta, from whose housethe mother and daughter were recovered, is also involved in the crime.

Geeta already has a case registered against her for selling a minor from Jharkhand in the name of marriage and currently she is on bail.

After counselling, the girl was sent to a child care home.

Manish Sharma, Director of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, said, "It is being seen that the practice of trafficking of minor girls from Jharkhand in the name of marriage and employment by organised criminal gangs is gaining momentum."

