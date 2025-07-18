Twin studies report global rise in gastrointestinal cancers among middle-aged adults

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Gastrointestinal (GI) cancers are rising at alarming rates worldwide in adults younger than 50 years, according to two studies.

The first study, published in JAMA, showed that the surging cancer cases go beyond colorectal, and include gastric, oesophageal, and pancreatic.

"Colorectal cancer is the most common early-onset GI cancer worldwide, accounting for more than half of the cases, but it is not the only GI cancer that is rising in younger adults. Unfortunately, pancreatic, gastric, and oesophageal cancers are also increasing in young people," said Dr. Kimmie Ng, from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in the US.

"The rising incidence of early-onset GI cancers is alarming and underscores the need for enhanced prevention strategies and early detection methods," Ng added.

The second study, published in the British Journal of Surgery, showed that the number of newly diagnosed cases of early-onset GI cancers rose by 14.8 per cent between 2010 and 2019.

The study showed that the count of early-onset GI cases is highest in the oldest group -- people aged 40 to 49 -- but the rise in rates is progressively steeper in younger groups.

People born in 1990 are twice as likely to develop colon cancer and four times as likely to develop rectal cancer compared to those born in 1950, revealed the findings, also led by Ng.

The common risk factors associated with early-onset GI cancers include modifiable lifestyle factors such as obesity, poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

The study also emphasise the importance of genetic testing for all patients with early-onset GI cancers to assess familial risk of cancer and to guide treatment, and to increase early screening.

"Screening adherence is absolutely critical. Each missed screening is a lost opportunity to detect cancer early when it is more treatable, or to prevent cancer altogether by identifying and removing precancerous polyps," said Dr. Thejus Jayakrishnan, from Dana-Farber.

