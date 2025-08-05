TVK reschedules Madurai state conference to Aug 21 citing police advisory

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has announced the rescheduling of its second state-level conference. Originally slated for August 25 in Madurai, the high-profile political event will now be held on August 21.

TVK had earlier declared August 25 as the date for the much-anticipated convention, which was expected to draw thousands of party cadres and supporters from across Tamil Nadu. However, with Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations falling in the same week, the Madurai district police expressed concerns over the potential strain on security personnel and public order.

TVK general secretary N. Anand had submitted a petition to the Madurai Superintendent of Police, seeking permission to hold the conference on the initially proposed date.

Upon reviewing the petition, the police advised the party to consider rescheduling the event between August 18 and 22 to avoid overlapping with festival-related deployments and activities.

Responding to the advisory, the party promptly revised its plan and submitted a fresh petition proposing August 21 as the new date for the conference.

Party sources confirmed that the police have been informed of the change and that preparations are now underway in full swing to organise the event at the rescheduled time.

TVK leaders said the decision to cooperate with the police advisory was taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the event without causing any disruption to public life or law enforcement operations.

They also expressed confidence that the early rescheduling would not affect the momentum and turnout of supporters. This will be TVK’s second state-level conference and is expected to be a significant show of strength for the fledgling political outfit ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The first state conference was held last year in V. Salai village near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

With the new date confirmed, the party is now focused on mobilizing its cadre and finalizing logistical arrangements to make the August 21 event a grand success.

Party founder Vijay is expected to deliver a keynote address, outlining TVK’s future roadmap and political strategies.

