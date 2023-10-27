Soniya Bansal Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

BB17 Elimination: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most loved shows across the nation. The contestants of BB 17 have started entertaining the viewers with catfights and freshly-minted friendships.

The show organizers have given a chance for the contestants to eliminate one contestant between Soniya and Sana Khan. Most of them voted for Sana Khan, which means Soniya got lesser support from the housemates, as there were fewer votes in her favour. In other words, Soniya is poised for the elimination.

According to reports, Soniya has been eliminated from the show. Yes, her elimination episode might be telecast today.

What do you think about the elimination? Was it done fairly?



In the meantime, take a look at Soniya’s stunning pictures: