List Of Wild Card Entries In Bigg Boss OTT 2

The Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is in its fourth week. For those who are unversed, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become a huge hit on Jio Cinema. Bigg Boss makers are planning to bring a few more contestants into the house.

It is being said that there will be multiple wild card entries in the Bigg Boss house to spice things up between the contestants.

Wild Card Entries BB OTT 2

Last night, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia entered into the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestants. We are hearing reports that popular celebrities and influencers are all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as wild card contestants.

According to the reports, RJ Makisha, Malini Agarwal, BC Aunty, Dipraj Jadhav and Danny Pandit are likely to enter Bigg Boss OTT as wild card contestants in tonight's episode.

Take a look at the pictures: