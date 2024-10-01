Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 30th Highlights , Aditya gets warning from Bigg Boss,

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Manikantha Lands in Jail; Contestants Gear Up for Nominations

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu saw a dramatic turn of events as Manikantha became the first contestant to be sent to jail this season. However, his stint was short-lived as he was soon released to participate in the nomination process.

During the nominations, the majority of the housemates targeted Manikantha, with many expressing their frustration with his behavior. Yashmi and Nikhil seemed to have shifted their allegiance to the opposing team.

The nomination process saw some intense exchanges between contestants. Aditya was warned by Bigg Boss for his overreaction during the task.

Vishnupriya admitted that she wasn't performing as well as she expected and was trying her best. Nikhil nominated Vishnupriya, stating that her comedy was affecting others.

The episode also saw a heated argument between Manikantha and Yashmi, with the latter nominating him for being unclear in his actions.

The contestants nominated for eviction this week are Nikhil, Vishnupriya, Nainika, Manikantha, Aditya, and Nabeel.

