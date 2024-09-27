Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 5 Former Contestants Set to Return as Wildcard Entries

The drama inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house is about to intensify with the announcement of 12 wildcard contestants, including 5 former contestants from previous seasons.

Confirmed Senior Contestants:

1. Anchor Ravi (Season 5)

2. Nayani Pavani (Season 7)

3. Hariteja (Season 1)

4. Gautam Krishna (Season 7)

5. Rohini (Season 3)

Also read: NTR's First Reaction on Devara: Thanks Koratala Siva

The Twist:

To prevent these wildcard entries, current housemates must win challenging tasks. Each lost task will allow a new wildcard contestant to enter.

Impact on the Game:

The return of these fan-favorites will shake up the dynamics inside the house. Will they compete as regular contestants or take on special roles? Their experience and knowledge of the game will undoubtedly give them an edge.

Current Housemates Under Pressure:

With 11 contestants already vying for survival, the added pressure of wildcard entries will push them to their limits.

Excitement Builds:

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of these beloved contestants, wondering how they will interact with the current housemates and impact the game.

Stay Tuned:

Get ready for explosive drama, unexpected alliances, and thrilling twists as Bigg Boss Telugu 8 unfolds.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 26th Highlights, Nikhil's selfish Act