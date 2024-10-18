Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 17th October Highlights,Gautam vs Nikhil

Bigg Boss 8 Day 46 Highlights: Tempers Fray and Push Comes to Shove

Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 8 witnessed an intense escalation of tensions, as contestants clashed in the ongoing "Over Smart" task. Physical altercations, verbal spats, and strategic gameplay dominated the episode.

Royals' Plan Backfires

The Royals team, led by Nikhil, hatched a plan to charge their battery without the OJ Clan's knowledge. However, their attempt was thwarted when OJ Clan member Avinash cleverly pulled Yasmeen inside, allowing him to charge the battery.

Gautam-Nikhil Brawl

The situation took a violent turn when Gautam and Nikhil got into a heated argument. Nikhil accused Gautam of pushing him, while Gautam denied any physical contact. The altercation intensified, with both contestants engaging in a physical fight. Gautam allegedly pushed Nikhil onto the sofa, prompting Nikhil to retaliate.

Manikanta's Desperation

Manikanta, already shaken by previous events, approached Hariteja, pleading to be removed from the task. "I don't want to play with boys; they can play among themselves. I'm scared of getting hurt," he expressed, visibly shaken.

Prithvi Exempted

Bigg Boss eventually announced Prithvi's exemption from the task, as decided by the Royals team. This development added a new layer of complexity to the game.

Task Twist

Earlier, Bigg Boss announced that the contestants had tampered with the charging point, affecting the task. As a result, one member from the Over Smart Chargers team would be eliminated from the task.

The episode concluded with tensions running high, leaving viewers wondering what's in store for the next episode. Will the contestants manage to resolve their differences, or will the game continue to take a violent turn? Stay tuned for Friday's episode to find out.



