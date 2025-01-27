Triptii Dimri kicks off her week with a stunning pick

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Seems like Triptii Dimri is off to another vacay, taking some time off from her hectic schedule. The diva recently took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture overlooking the water from a yacht.

Posing in a blush-blue cotton shirt, paired with blue baggy denim and black sunglasses, she was seen holding her black handbag up close. Triptii Dimri mentioned in the caption, "My Monday is better than yours", along with a wink emoticon.

A couple of days back, Triptii Dimri posted a video on her IG, giving the netizens an insight into her fun getaway. The video shows her enjoying a cycle ride amidst a beautiful background. She was further seen spending some quality time amidst nature. The diva also relished some fresh blueberries while walking the field. The clip further saw the stunner enjoying a beautiful sunset. "A little bit of flowers.. a little bit of sun… and a whole lot of happiness", she wrote in the caption.

Talking about her professional commitments, Triptii Dimri will next be seen as the leading lady in the much-anticipated sequel, "Dhadak 2". The 'Bulbbul' actress will be sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi in her next.

While the project was originally scheduled to be released on 22nd November 2024, the release has been pushed for now. The makers are yet to announce the new release date for "Dhadak 2".

Shazia Iqbal has directed the much-awaited sequel that has been presented by Zee Studios in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Over and above this, Triptii Dimri has also been roped in for Imtiaz Ali's "The Idiot of Istanbul". The project will mark Fahadh Faasil's Bollywood debut. The Malayalam actor has been locked in as the lead for the film.

Additionally, Triptii Dimri is also reported to be a part of Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu's "Aashiqui 3".

