Tiger Nageswara Rao First Day Collections: A Prediction

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is awaiting the release of the most-awaited film Tiger Nageswara Rao, which is touted to be a suspense thriller. The film's trailer received an arousing reception from all quarters.

The makers have pinned huge hopes on the film after having promoted it in Mumbai and in the Havelock Bridge on the Godavari River in Rajamahendravaram.

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office:

Trade analysts predict that TNR could earn somewhere Rs 10 cr plus on the opening day this Dasara. For sure, that will be a double-digit number gross.

The film is written and directed by Vamsee, and is produced by Abhishek Agarwal of AA Arts.