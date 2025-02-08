SSMB 29 Title: SS Rajamouli Considering Pan-World Title for Mahesh Babu!

Ever since SS Rajamouli started teasing on his Instagram over location scouting for his next film, Superstar Mahesh Babu fans have been eagerly waiting to receive more updates. Out of nowhere, the maverick filmmaker dropped a post recently holding Mahesh Babu’s passport and indicating that he is locked in for the foreseeable future with him.

The post took social media by storm as Rajamouli’s creative genius was on full display. The star’s fans took care of the rest as they started making memes to make the post even more popular. With a few Instagram teases, Rajamouli can generate huge buzz for the movie without any official announcement.

With Priyanka Chopra on board, expectations sky-rocketed on SSMB29 and the director will leave no stone unturned to make this flick the biggest hit in Indian cinema. Considering the pan-world appeal of the movie, it’s being reported that the Bahubali director is looking for a title that will be catchy and appeal to a huge demographic.

Apparently, the word “generation” is what the team is looking to bring in the title so that it appeals even to Hollywood fans. While we await the official announcement, any update on the movie is getting fans excited and pumped up.

