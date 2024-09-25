Sobhita Dhulipala About Engagement to Naga Chaitanya: "Motherhood is My Dream"

Sobhita Dhulipala Opens Up About Engagement to Naga Chaitanya: "Motherhood is My Dream"

Recently engaged celebrity couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, are making headlines with their love story. In a candid interview, Sobhita shared her thoughts on their August engagement and her aspirations for marriage and motherhood.

A Simple Yet Perfect Engagement

"I never dreamed of a grand engagement; it was calm, simple, and super intimate with close friends. My heart was filled with joy," Sobhita revealed. "I always wanted to get married and have children. I love motherhood and respect my parents, culture, and traditions."

Sobhita's Journey

A renowned beauty queen, Sobhita won Femina Miss India Earth in 2013. She gained popularity in Bollywood with films like Raman Raghavan 2.O, Made in Heaven, and The Night Manager. Her Telugu debut in Major opposite Adivi Sesh solidified her presence in the industry.

Also read: Meenakshi Chaudhary's Happy Place: Where Little Things Rule

Chaitanya's Current Projects

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is busy with his upcoming movie, Tandel.

Also read: Devara Box Office Prediction: Jr NTR's Rs 125 Crore Global Opening