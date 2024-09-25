Devara Box Office Prediction: Jr NTR's Rs 125 Crore Global Opening

Get ready for the biggest opening of the year! Jr NTR's highly anticipated film, Devara, is just two days away from release, and the buzz is electric. After making history with SS Rajamouli's RRR, Jr NTR is back to mesmerize audiences with Kortala Siva's action-packed entertainer.

Early trends indicate a gigantic start at the global box office, with Devara eyeing a Rs 100 crore opener, mirroring RRR's success. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are leading the charge, with booking off to a flying start, which is predicted to rake in Rs 65 crore. Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are also showing promising signs, with potential earnings of Rs 10-15 crore.

While North India seems slower, positive word-of-mouth could change the game. The film's dubbed versions are expected to gross Rs 8-10 crore initially. With Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on board, Devara may benefit from familiarity among North Indian audiences.

Devara is balanced for an All-India opening of Rs 85-90 crore, potentially crossing Rs 100 crore with more substantial North Indian hype. Overseas, the film is dominating the US market and gaining traction elsewhere. Expect a whopping Rs 30-35 crore from international markets on day one, translating to a global opening of Rs 125 crore.

With these staggering numbers, NTR Jr. cements his status as a worldwide superstar. Devara may even break records in certain territories. If Kortala Siva delivers a decent film, NTR Jr.'s sheer stardom could propel Devara to unprecedented success, breaking the 'Post Rajamouli Curse.'

