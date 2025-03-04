Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan to Share the Dance Floor in War 2 – A Spectacular Song with 500 Dancers!

Superstar Jr. NTR, who recently delivered a blockbuster with Devara, is all set to make his grand Bollywood debut with War 2. The highly anticipated sequel to War features Hrithik Roshan in the lead, while NTR plays a pivotal role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film is currently in full swing and is slated for release in August this year.

Adding to the excitement, a sensational update about War 2 has taken social media by storm. Reports suggest that the film will feature an electrifying dance sequence between Hrithik Roshan and NTR, promising a visual spectacle like never before. To amplify the grandeur, the makers have reportedly enlisted a staggering 500 dancers for the sequence.

According to sources, the choreography team has designed an innovative and high-energy number for this film. The sequence is currently being shot at Yash Raj Studios, with celebrated choreographer Bosco Martis leading the dance direction. Adding to the anticipation, renowned music composer Pritam has crafted a fast-paced track, ensuring an adrenaline-pumping experience for fans. Meanwhile, production designer Amrita Mahal has built a breathtaking set exclusively for this song, further enhancing its visual appeal.

While an official confirmation is awaited, if these reports hold true, audiences can expect a thrilling dance showdown between Hrithik Roshan and NTR. The prospect of witnessing these two dynamic performers setting the stage on fire has already left fans eagerly counting down to War 2!