Prasar Bharati and Eros Now Collaborate to Enhance WAVES OTT

Mumbai – In a significant move to expand digital entertainment options, Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT platform has teamed up with Eros Now, the popular South Asian streaming service. This partnership aims to offer a wide range of high-quality content to audiences both in India and internationally.

WAVES, Prasar Bharati’s all-in-one entertainment platform, supports the Indian government’s initiative to provide free and accessible content, even in remote areas. The platform features a broad collection of video and audio content, gaming, and e-commerce powered by ONDC.

Through this partnership, Eros Now will bring its impressive digital library of over 12,000 titles to WAVES OTT. This includes Bollywood hits like Tanu Weds Manu, Bajirao Mastani, English Vinglish, Desi Boyz, Love Aaj Kal, and more. The content will be available in 10 Indian languages, catering to the growing global demand for both contemporary and localized Indian entertainment.

The collaboration also harnesses the power of AI and blockchain technology. Eros Now’s AI-driven platform, Immerso AI, will enhance content personalization and user engagement by providing tailored recommendations based on viewers’ preferences. Additionally, Prasar Bharati will contribute its exclusive sports and entertainment content to enrich Eros Now’s global offering.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, stated that this partnership is an important step in delivering diverse, high-quality programming using cutting-edge technology. Vikram Tanna, CEO of Eros Now, emphasized how the collaboration will expand their reach and redefine the digital entertainment experience for viewers worldwide.

This partnership sets the stage for a new era of accessible, personalized digital content for audiences everywhere.