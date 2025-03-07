Govt focussed on farmer welfare by procuring all 24 crops at MSP: Haryana Guv

Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Friday said policies of the state government are primarily focussed on the welfare of farmers by procuring all 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The government has also abolished the practice of ‘Abiyana’, which had been in place since the British era.

“To directly benefit farmers, Rs 1,25,000 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers for the purchase of crops at MSP over the last nine seasons through the e-kharid portal,” the Governor said in his customary address of the Vidhan Sabha to mark the commencement of the Budget Session here.

He said due to the delayed monsoon last year, farmers had to mobilise additional resources for sowing kharif crops.

“To provide relief, a bonus of Rs 1,345 crore has been granted to farmers at the rate of Rs 2,000 per acre. This is the first time that a government has provided financial assistance to farmers during the sowing time.”

In the past, there were disputes between landowners and farmers regarding land possession and compensation.

“In the previous session of this House, the commendable work of implementing the Agricultural Land Lease Act was unanimously passed. Similarly, farmer leaseholders who have been occupying Shamlat land for 20 years have now been granted ownership rights of that land,” said the Governor.

He reiterated the state’s commitment to securing its legitimate share of water from the Ravi-Beas rivers and completing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal. He said continuous efforts are being made in this direction.

“Moreover, the state government is actively working on the construction of the Renuka, Kishau and Lakhwar Vyasi dams on the upper reaches of the Yamuna river to ensure a consistent water supply to the state from the Yamuna and 10 of its tributaries, Giri and Tons. Once completed, these dams will provide Haryana with 47.81 per cent of the total stored water,” he said.

The Governor said a memorandum of understanding had also been signed with the government of Himachal Pradesh for the construction of the Adi Badri Dam.

“This dam, being built by the Himachal Pradesh government, is expected to be completed by June 2027,” he said.

On law and order, Governor Dattatraya claimed the situation remained peaceful and under control, with an atmosphere of communal harmony and peace prevailing.

“In 2024, a total of 1,11,397 criminal cases were registered in the state, which is 16,216 less than last year. This marks a 12.7 per cent reduction in criminal cases compared to the previous year,” Dattatraya added.

