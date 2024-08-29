Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT Release Date: When and where to watch online?

The long-awaited "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram," starring Natural Star Nani, Priyanka Mohan, and SJ Suryah, is finally in theatres today. Following grand promotions, the movie was released on August 29 with high expectations. Directed by Vivek Athreya, this action thriller received mixed reactions on its first day.

Discussions about its OTT release have begun in just one day, with Netflix reportedly acquiring the movie rights at a significant price. Reports indicate that Netflix has secured rights to the South Indian languages, while Jio Cinema has obtained Hindi rights.

Rumours suggest that the movie could be available on OTT platforms as early as September 26, which is less than a month away. If true, the film might be accessible on two different OTT platforms within a month, allowing audiences to watch the latest release online soon.

