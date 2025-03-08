Samantha to Star in Sukumar-Ram Charan’s RC17? Here’s What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made a remarkable debut with Ye Maaya Chesave, has officially completed 15 years in the film industry. Throughout her journey, she has faced several highs and lows, both professionally and personally. Now, she is determined to reclaim her former stature in the industry. However, after her last appearance in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha has been absent from the silver screen, leaving her Telugu fans eagerly waiting for her return.

Recently, in response to growing requests from fans to make a Tollywood comeback, Samantha created a buzz with her simple yet powerful statement: "I'm coming back, bro!" This announcement instantly set the industry abuzz. Adding to the excitement, Baby director Nandini Reddy humorously commented, "This time, create some good gossip!"

Samantha to Star in Sukumar’s Next with Ram Charan?

The latest speculation in the industry suggests that Samantha is in talks to play the female lead in an upcoming film directed by Sukumar, starring Ram Charan. The duo last worked together in Rangasthalam, which turned into a cult classic, further amplifying expectations. Currently, Ram Charan is busy with RC 16 under Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. Once he wraps up this project, he will begin working on RC 17 with Sukumar, and sources indicate that Samantha has been roped in for the film.

What’s Happening with Samantha’s Production House?

Apart from her acting career, Samantha had also ventured into production, launching her own banner last year. She had announced a film titled Maa Inti Bangaram, but there have been no updates on its progress. Now that she has officially confirmed her return to Telugu cinema, fans are eagerly awaiting news about her upcoming projects, both as an actress and a producer.

With the industry and fans keenly watching her next move, it remains to be seen when Samantha will make an official announcement regarding her next film. Stay tuned for further updates on her highly anticipated comeback!