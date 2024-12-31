Pushpa 2 Nears ₹1,200 Crore at India Box Office!

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the India box office, with strong earnings since its release. The film is on track to gross ₹1,200 crore domestically. In its first week, Pushpa 2 earned ₹725.8 crore, followed by ₹264.8 crore in its second week and ₹129.5 crore in its third week. The fourth week saw impressive numbers: ₹8.75 crore on Friday, ₹12.5 crore on Saturday, ₹15.65 crore on Sunday, and ₹6.65 crore on Monday.

As of its 26th day, the film has grossed ₹1,163.65 crore at the Indian box office. Of this, the Hindi version contributed ₹758.65 crore, while the Telugu version earned ₹326.31 crore. The Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions brought in ₹56.95 crore, ₹14.12 crore, and ₹7.62 crore, respectively.

In terms of occupancy, Pushpa 2 recorded 16.48% for Hindi shows and 16.23% for Telugu shows, as per Sacnilk. The film’s consistent performance across regions has made it one of the biggest box-office successes of the year, solidifying Allu Arjun's star power and the film's wide appeal.

