NTR-Prashanth Neel’s Dragon Shoots Action Sequence

The highly anticipated action extravaganza featuring Man of Masses NTR and blockbuster director Prashanth Neel has officially commenced shooting in Hyderabad. Following a grand launch, the film’s production kicked off today at a private film studio in Hyderabad with a massive sequence involving over 2,000 junior artists.

This high-octane schedule sets the stage for a cinematic spectacle, promising to leave audiences spellbound. NTR is expected to join the shoot in the upcoming schedule.

Scheduled for a grand release on January 9, 2026, the film will hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it a perfect Sankranti treat for movie lovers.

Director Prashanth Neel, known for delivering industry-shattering blockbusters, is set to showcase NTR in a never-before-seen avatar, heightening the anticipation among fans. Notably, Neel is continuing with his trusted technical team, ensuring the film meets sky-high expectations.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. Bhuvan Gowda will handle cinematography, while Ravi Basrur, known for his electrifying compositions, is onboard as the music director.

Also read: Allu Arjun On Hollywood Reporter Cover, Thanks to Pushpa 2 Global Success!