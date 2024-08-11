Mahesh Babu rocks in a causal airport look with a ponytail!

One of the most celebrated Tollywood stars, Mahesh Babu, was seen in his new look at the airport, capturing the attention of fans. His latest appearance sparked a lot of talk as he keeps making waves in the film industry. With an effortless casual look, a brown t-shirt, blue jeans and a ponytail perfectly completed his sporty look.

This eye-catching look caught everyone's attention, raising speculations on this look for his next movie. The most anticipated project collaborating with Guntur Karam actor Mahesh Babu and renowned director S. S. Rajamouli is gearing up for shooting. With Mahesh Babu's new appearance adding to the excitement, the film, which seems to be a cinematic spectacle, has already created a lot of hype.

Here is Mahesh Babu's new look:

