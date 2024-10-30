Lucky Baskhar : First Review out !

'Lucky Baskhar' Receives Glowing First Review Ahead of Diwali Release

The highly anticipated Telugu film 'Lucky Baskhar' is set to hit theaters on October 31, just in time for Diwali. With its multi-language release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, expectations are running high. While it faces competition from Jayam Ravi's 'Brother', Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran', and Kavin's 'Bloody Beggar' in Tamil, 'Lucky Baskhar' is poised to make a significant impact.

'Kalki 2898 AD' producer Swapnadutt has shared the first review of 'Lucky Baskhar', praising the film as "brilliant." Taking to social media, Swapna expressed admiration for lead actor Dulquer Salmaan, saying:

"Blockbuster Bhaskar on the way this Diwali. My friend Dulquer Salmaan, oh no…Baskhar was just brilliant as usual… Venky Atluri so well made… Meenakshi Chaudhary were so good. THE WORLD OF BhASKAR IS V COOL."

Directed by Venky Atluri, 'Lucky Baskhar' is a period crime financial thriller. The story revolves around banker Baskhar, who leads a middle-class life with his wife and son. However, his quest for greater financial success leads him down a path of fortune and moral ambiguity.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including: Dulquer Salmaan , Meenakshi Chaudhary , Ramki , Ayesha Khan , Hyper Aadi ,Sai Kumar

With its engaging storyline, talented cast, and positive reviews, 'Lucky Baskhar' is shaping up to be a Diwali treat for audiences.

the movie is all set to release on October 31 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam Languages.

