Nitish Kumar flags off 38 highway patrol vehicles

Patna Oct 30 (IANS) In an effort to enhance safety on Bihar’s highways, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flagged off 38 highway patrolling vehicles in Patna on Wednesday.

These vehicles are intended to reduce highway robberies and ensure timely assistance for road accident victims.

Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Raj outlined the specialised features of these vehicles, which are equipped with stretchers and first aid kits, specifically designed to support accident victims along national and state highways.

“Each vehicle has been assigned to police stations responsible for areas covering these highways, with the aim of improving emergency response times,” Alok Raj said.

He emphasised the critical importance of the “golden hour” following an accident, during which prompt medical intervention can save lives. By swiftly transporting victims to nearby hospitals, these patrolling vehicles are expected to provide essential support, addressing a pressing need for timely medical assistance on Bihar’s highways.

The newly launched highway patrolling vehicles in Bihar are equipped with advanced solar-powered systems that automatically recharge onboard equipment.

“These vehicles feature over 20 types of gadgets, including a speedometer to detect speeding and a radar system to track and intercept vehicles violating traffic regulations,” Alok Raj said.

According to DGP Alok Raj, each vehicle will have an officer in charge, who can monitor traffic violations on a built-in screen and take immediate actions, such as imposing fines for offences.

Additionally, these officers will be responsible for addressing incidents of highway robberies, helping to ensure safer travel across Bihar’s extensive network of highways.

The state’s highways include significant routes such as the Delhi-Kolkata NH 19, Delhi-Siliguri NH 57, Patna-Gaya-Dobhi NH 83, Patna-Bakhtiyarpur, Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli, Hajipur-Muzaffarpur, Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga highways etc.

This initiative aims to secure these vital corridors by providing prompt responses to accidents and deterring crime.

The newly deployed highway patrolling vehicles in Bihar are also connected to the police control room through the emergency number 112. This linkage enables rapid coordination with law enforcement during emergencies, ensuring that patrolling officers can request backups, report incidents, and respond to urgent situations more effectively.

The integration with the control room enhances the vehicles' ability to provide timely support to accident victims, enforce traffic regulations, and address highway robberies across the state’s major national and state highways.

