PM Modi, Amit Shah to campaign in Jharkhand after Diwali

Ranchi, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on November 4 to rally support for NDA candidates in the state's Assembly elections to be held in two phases. He will address public gatherings in Garhwa and Chaibasa districts.

A day earlier on November 3, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit Jharkhand where he plans to hold three election meetings.

This information was shared by the Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He said Shah's scheduled meetings will be held in Dhalbhumgarh (East Singhbhum district), Barakatha (Hazaribagh district), and Simaria (Chatra district).

Chouhan also mentioned that following Diwali, other BJP leaders and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states will join the campaign in Jharkhand.

He announced that the BJP will soon release its detailed manifesto for Jharkhand, which will highlight the party's vision for the state’s comprehensive development.

In response to questions, Chouhan criticised the Hemant Soren government, accusing it of discontinuing several women-empowerment schemes introduced by the previous BJP administration under Raghubar Das.

He specifically cited a scheme that allowed women to register property up to a value of Rs 50 lakh with a nominal fee of one rupee, which he claimed helped enhance women’s financial empowerment.

Chouhan questioned why the Hemant Soren government discontinued this initiative and criticised the introduction of the "Maiya Samman" scheme as an election-time manoeuvre.

He also alleged that the current government stopped the financial assistance scheme of Rs 5,000 per year for farmers having up to five acres of land. Chouhan asserted that the people of Jharkhand are ready to vote out the "anti-people" administration.

The state will go to the polls in two phases – November 13 and November 20 with vote counting set for November 23.

BJP’s co-in-charge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that BJP is going to win the elections with absolute majority.

